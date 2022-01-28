Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

TARO stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,571. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TARO. TheStreet lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

