Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $111.70

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:BD15) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.70 ($1.51) and traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.51). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 112 ($1.51), with a volume of 10,000 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 935 ($12.61) price target on Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 111.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The stock has a market cap of £515.45 million and a P/E ratio of 2.38.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.