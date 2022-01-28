Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Bought by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,383,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Taylor Morrison Home comprises 5.3% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 4.38% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $138,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. 12,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,778. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $296,328.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,065 shares of company stock worth $7,419,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

