TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 267.3% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TBSA stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. TB SA Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TB SA Acquisition by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 307,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000.

