TD Securities Increases Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $12.50

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40. Celestica has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $182,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $231,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Celestica by 386.0% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 368,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 292,615 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Celestica by 4.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

