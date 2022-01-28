TE-FOOD (TONE) Price Reaches $0.0176 on Exchanges

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $10.01 million and approximately $138,861.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00042684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00107304 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

