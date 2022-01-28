Team17 Group’s (TM17) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.59) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.59) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 846.14 ($11.42).

Shares of LON:TM17 opened at GBX 716 ($9.66) on Thursday. Team17 Group has a one year low of GBX 382 ($5.15) and a one year high of GBX 870 ($11.74). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 730.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 753.60. The company has a market capitalization of £941.35 million and a PE ratio of 42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

In related news, insider Christopher Bell purchased 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.63) per share, with a total value of £49,994.28 ($67,450.46). Also, insider Mark Crawford purchased 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 745 ($10.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,470.65 ($11,428.29).

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

