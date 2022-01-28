Team17 Group’s (TM17) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.59) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.59) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 846.14 ($11.42).
Shares of LON:TM17 opened at GBX 716 ($9.66) on Thursday. Team17 Group has a one year low of GBX 382 ($5.15) and a one year high of GBX 870 ($11.74). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 730.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 753.60. The company has a market capitalization of £941.35 million and a PE ratio of 42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.
Team17 Group Company Profile
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
