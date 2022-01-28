TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of TechTarget worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in TechTarget by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TechTarget by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TechTarget by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TTGT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,398,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,026 shares of company stock worth $10,341,798. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 112.97 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.16.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.