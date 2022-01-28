Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares fell 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.84 and last traded at $18.84. 5,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 376,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGLS. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $929.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

