TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,445 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TEGNA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,449 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in TEGNA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,832,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,469,000 after acquiring an additional 215,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TEGNA by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,189,000 after acquiring an additional 833,076 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,026,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,584,000 after acquiring an additional 119,673 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TEGNA by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,385,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TGNA stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

