TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,206 shares during the quarter. TEGNA makes up approximately 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of TEGNA worth $15,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in TEGNA by 16,021.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.73. 9,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,791. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

