Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Up 626.9% in January

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, an increase of 626.9% from the December 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

HQL stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. 15.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.