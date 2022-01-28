TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Purchases $58,617.82 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $58,617.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 567,467 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,809,604.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,409 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $17,556.14.

On Monday, December 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 4,300 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $52,546.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,050 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,872.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $123,300.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,387 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $17,323.63.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,425 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,655.75.

On Monday, December 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,789. The company has a market capitalization of $167.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $18.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. The business had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. RTW Investments LP raised its position in TELA Bio by 0.7% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 14.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 65.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 159,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

