Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL) Trading Up 2.5%

Tele Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMLL)’s stock price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

About Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL)

Millennium Energy Corp. is a development stage company, which engages in seeking and finding business activities that it can finance and merge. It operates through the following business segments: Drilling and Development of Oil and Gas Properties; Acquisition of Land for Future Development; and Acquisition of Businesses in the Energy Business.

