Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 63,735 shares.The stock last traded at $4.94 and had previously closed at $4.82.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 75.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,441 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 8,845.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,005,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 994,727 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 271.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 985,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 720,138 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 1,227.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 557,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 977.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 389,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
