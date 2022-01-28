Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 63,735 shares.The stock last traded at $4.94 and had previously closed at $4.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $990.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.12 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. On average, analysts expect that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 75.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,441 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 8,845.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,005,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 994,727 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 271.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 985,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 720,138 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 1,227.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 557,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 977.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 389,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

