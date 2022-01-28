Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,815,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,662,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.30% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $230,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 59.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

TDS stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

