Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Down 73.8% in January

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the December 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMF traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.33. 8,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,214. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

