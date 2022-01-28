Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to announce sales of $4.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.36 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $17.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $18.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.83 billion to $19.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Tenneco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tenneco by 218.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The company has a market cap of $833.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.46.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

