Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TVE opened at $25.12 on Friday. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.