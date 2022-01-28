Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.89 Per Share

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Teradyne in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.89 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

TER stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.54. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Teradyne by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Teradyne by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Teradyne by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 228,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,815,000 after acquiring an additional 47,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,297,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,610 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.