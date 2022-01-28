Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Sells $336,263.40 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,015,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,751. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.81 and its 200 day moving average is $134.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.68.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.
About Teradyne
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
