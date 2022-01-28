Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Sells $336,263.40 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,015,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,751. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.81 and its 200 day moving average is $134.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

