Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $160.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.54. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,610 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

