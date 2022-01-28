Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Cut to $163.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $173.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Shares of TER stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. Teradyne has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $2,243,610 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Teradyne by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

