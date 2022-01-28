Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Lowered to $132.00 at Morgan Stanley

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.68.

Shares of TER stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.30. 157,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. Teradyne has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $2,243,610. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 90.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Teradyne by 55.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

