Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TER. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.30. 157,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,474. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock worth $2,243,610 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,578,000 after purchasing an additional 194,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,848 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,776,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,936,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

