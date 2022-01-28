Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $160.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Teradyne traded as low as $102.51 and last traded at $111.24, with a volume of 17002969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.37.

TER has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.75.

In other Teradyne news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,610. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.60 and its 200-day moving average is $134.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

About Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

