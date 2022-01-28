Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $160.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Teradyne traded as low as $102.51 and last traded at $111.24, with a volume of 17002969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.37.
TER has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.75.
In other Teradyne news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,610. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.60 and its 200-day moving average is $134.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.
About Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
