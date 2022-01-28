Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,474,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.11% of Terex worth $62,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Terex by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 164,680 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Terex by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 3,044.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 188,984 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.65. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Terex’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

