Terra Virtua Kolect Tops One Day Volume of $10.50 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $84.51 million and approximately $10.50 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00041173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00104663 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

TVK is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,412,887 coins. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

