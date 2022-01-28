Terracoin One Day Volume Reaches $664.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $788,192.74 and approximately $664.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 57.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,764.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.74 or 0.00780471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00239664 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00025233 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.