TerraCredit Price Hits $0.0038 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $360,577.46 and approximately $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

