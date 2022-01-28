TerraKRW Trading 1% Higher This Week (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $31.35 million and $195,001.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.18 or 0.06681487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00054511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,749.73 or 0.99686150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00052112 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,887,703,887 coins and its circulating supply is 38,886,974,779 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

