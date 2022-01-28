Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.

NASDAQ:TBNK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,675. The company has a market capitalization of $229.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.50. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Saturday, December 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Territorial Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

