Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Tsai Capital Corp

Tsai Capital Corp raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,434 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 26.4% of Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $30,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,386 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,295,447. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. upped their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tesla from $830.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $933.73.

TSLA traded up $9.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $838.71. 749,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,055,285. The stock has a market cap of $842.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.69, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,039.02 and a 200 day moving average of $888.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

