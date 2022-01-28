Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,040,770 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 20,695 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 2.2% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.40% of Tesla worth $3,133,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in Tesla by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,386 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $829.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,039.02 and its 200-day moving average is $888.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.64 billion, a PE ratio of 268.32, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $933.73.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total transaction of $28,541,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

