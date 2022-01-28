Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Lowered by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. New Street Research upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $933.73.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $829.10 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $832.64 billion, a PE ratio of 268.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,039.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $888.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

