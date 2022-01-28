Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $1,200.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.74% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $933.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $829.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $832.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,039.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $888.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,295,447 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,622,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

