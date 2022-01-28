Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $215.17 Million

Brokerages expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report $215.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $222.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.50 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $239.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $926.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $894.10 million to $973.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCBI opened at $61.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

