Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 140,421 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $47,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Amundi acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $234,743,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after buying an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.64.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $173.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

