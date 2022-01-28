Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,297,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,589,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,007.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,207.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,292.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $797.00 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

