TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.93

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.93 and last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 4476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 389.67%.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $50,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TFS Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,240,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,383,000 after acquiring an additional 97,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after buying an additional 146,050 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the period. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

