The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AES. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. AES has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AES will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

