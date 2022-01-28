The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $119.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

