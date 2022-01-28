The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,964 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.8% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

Boeing stock opened at $185.50 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.