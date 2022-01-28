The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,066,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.5% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.61% of Charles Schwab worth $2,117,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 61,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $5,010,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,849 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,697 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

NYSE SCHW opened at $89.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $162.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

