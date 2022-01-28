The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,688 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $89.70 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $103,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,849 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,697 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

