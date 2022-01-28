The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Socorro Asset Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Socorro Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,497 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 3.4% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,338,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,212,000 after acquiring an additional 41,684 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 121.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.48. 183,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,375,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $61.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.43.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.19.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

