The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Stock Position Lowered by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC decreased its position in shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,750 shares during the period. Community Financial comprises approximately 8.1% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned about 9.63% of Community Financial worth $20,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Community Financial by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Community Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

TCFC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.40. 7,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,479. The Community Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.17%.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

