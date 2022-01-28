The Corgi of PolkaBridge Trading Up 20.9% This Week (CORGIB)

The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:CORGIB) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a total market cap of $637,224.30 and $32,740.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.78 or 0.06768260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00053994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,922.67 or 1.00036065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00051978 BTC.

The Corgi of PolkaBridge Coin Profile

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

