The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $207,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

Shares of GS stock opened at $337.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.62 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

