The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Position Decreased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,636,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,270 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 2.00% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $99,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 31,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 2.00. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.